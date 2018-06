Egypt head coach, Hctor Cuper (3-L) and his assistants stand before the Egypt-Uruguay match of the Group A of the 2018 World Cup, at the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018 EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca / Editorial use only

Egypt national team coach Hector Cuper on Friday lamented the absence of star forward Mohamed Salah from the Pharaohs' 2018 World Cup opener against Uruguay, which ended in a 1-0 loss for the North African side.

Cuper said he thought of the possibility of putting in the Liverpool striker, who hurt his shoulder in the English team's 3-1 loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champion League final on May 26.