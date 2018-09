Egypt coach Javier Aguirre reacts during the African Nations Cup qualifier game between Egypt and Niger at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre said on Monday that Egypt star Mohamed Salah is at the same level as Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, his fellow nominees for the FIFA's The Best 2018 men's player award.

The Mexican coach, who took the helm at the Egyptian national team following the 2018 FIFA World Cup, spoke in an interview with EFE in Cairo during the run-up to the award ceremony, to be held Sept. 24 in London.