Egypt's national team coach Hector Cuper decided to leave the talisman of the Pharaohs and Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, on the bench against Uruguay in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup debut, the Egyptian soccer federation announced on Twitter.

Salah sustained a shoulder injury during Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26, but Cuper had said at a press conference on Thursday that Salah was fit to play against Uruguay in Egypt's Group A clash.