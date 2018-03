Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny (R) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (C) vie for the ball during their English Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal announced on Monday that Egypt international midfielder Mohamed Elneny had signed a long-term contract with the English club.

Elneny, 25, who joined Arsenal in January 2016, confirmed the extension on his Twitter account without providing an exact timeframe.