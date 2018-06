Abdallah Said of Egypt (R) and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay in action during FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Egypt's attacking midfielder Abdallah Elsaid on Friday became the first player from the Finnish league to appear in a FIFA World Cup match, as his team took on Uruguay.

Elsaid, 32, joined Finland's Kuopion Palloseura on loan in March and with the Yellow-blacks Elsaid played seven matches.