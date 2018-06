Egypt's goalkeeper Essam Al-Hadary on Thursday said he would be thrilled to be the oldest player to ever take part in the FIFA World Cup, when the Pharaohs take on Uruguay.

At 45 years and 151 days, Al-Hadary would break the record for the oldest player to compete in the tournament, presently held by Colombia's Faryd Mondragon (43 years and three days), if he plays against Uruguay on Friday in the Egyptian national team's first Group A match.