Egypt's Mohamed Salah (C) and teammates take part in a training session in St.Petersburg, Russia, on June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will start in Tuesday's match against Russia, after being sidelined due to injury for the Pharaoh's loss to Uruguay 1-0 in their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Egyptian soccer federation's official website confirmed Salah's place in the starting lineup, with the Liverpool star deemed fit to play after he picked up a left shoulder injury just over three weeks ago in the UEFA Champions League final.