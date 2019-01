A photo shows the trophy of CAF African Cup of Nations (CAN) while Nigerian national soccer team players celebrate with it after winning the 2013 CAN final against Burkina Faso at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Egypt has been elected to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday.

The CAF executive committee met in a morning session at the Senegalese capital Dakar to name the tournament's host, with the Egyptian bid getting 16 out of the total 18 votes.