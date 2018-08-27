Mohamed Salah of Egypt reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Monday criticized the agent of Liverpool and Egyptian national team forward Mohamed Salah and accused him of making illogical requests and causing conflicts after sending a letter to the governing body one week ago.

After a meeting of its Board of Directors in Cairo, the EFA issued a statement rejecting the letter sent on Aug. 23, in which agent Ramy Abbas Issa threatened to request the resignation of the entire board of the association, if it did not respond to the letter satisfactorily.