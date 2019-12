German rider Max Kuhner in action during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Ifema trophy, during the last day of the Madrid Horse Week held in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2019. EPA/Victor Lerena

Italian rider Emanuele Gaidiano in action during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Ifema trophy, during the last day of the Madrid Horse Week held in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2019. EPA/Victor Lerena

German rider Christian Ahlmann in action during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Ifema trophy, during the last day of the Madrid Horse Week held in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2019. EPA/Victor Lerena

Germany's Marcus Ehning, riding Pret A Tout, won the sixth stage of the Jumping World Cup on Sunday, finishing ahead of countryman Christian Ahlmann and Belgian Pieter Devos in a quick jump-off.

The 45-year-old Ehning, who completed the round without a penalty, took 43.30 seconds to clear the eight fences in the Madrid arena, with the second-place Ahlmann, riding Dominator 2000 Z, crossing the line in 43.53 seconds and Devos, on Espoir, in 43.66 seconds.