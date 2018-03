Villarreal's Manu Trigueros vies for the ball with Eibar's Gonzale Escalante (up) during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Eibar's Fabian Orellana (L) vies for the ball with Villarreal's Rodri Hernandez during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Eibar's Gonzalo Escalante vies for the ball with Villarreal's Enes Unal (R) during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Eibar's Daniel Garcia (R) vies for the ball with Villarreal's Mario Gaspar during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Eibar players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Villarreal's Mario Gaspar (R) vies for the ball with Eibar's Charles Dias during the La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Villarreal at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Eibar eked out a 1-0 win here Wednesday against Villarreal to move up to seventh place in La Liga, just three points behind the team they just defeated.

The visitors threatened first, a Roger Martinez header in the 2nd minute that was deflected wide, and the eventual winning goal came in the 16th minute from Eibar's Kike Garcia.