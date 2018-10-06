Girona's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz (R) vies for the ball with Eibar's defender Ander Capa (L) during their Spanish La Liga soccer game at Montillivi stadium in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's Anthony Lozano (L) vies for the ball with Eibar's Ruben Pena (R) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Montillivi stadium in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona's Uruguayan forward Christian Stuani (2-L) vies for the ball with Eibar's midfielder Ruben Pena (R) during their Spanish La Liga soccer game at Montillivi stadium in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robin Townsend

Eibar got back on track to winning ways by beating Girona 3-2 in a thrilling match in the eighth round of La Liga.

After suffering two straight defeats in the past two Spanish league matches, Eibar managed an away win, the third this season.