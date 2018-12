Real Betis' Arnaldo Sanabria (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against SD Eibar during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Betis and SD Eibar at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Real Betis' Sidnei Rechel da Silva is carried off the pitch after suffering an injury during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Betis and SD Eibar at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

SD Eibar's Chilean forward Fabian Orellana (R) celebrates after scoring the equalizer goal against Real Betis during their LaLiga soccer match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Manuel Vidal.

Eibar on Saturday held Real Betis to a 1-1 draw in La Liga action to end the home side's league winning streak of three matches while failing to earn a win in the last five games in all competition.

During its last game of 2018, Eibar sought to defy Real Betis for the ball possession, resulting in spaces between lines that enabled the home side to threaten Eibar's goal.