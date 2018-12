epa07219029 SD Eibar's Senegalese midfielder Papa Kouly Diop (C-R) vies for the ball with Levante UD's midfielder Ruben Rochina (C-L) during their Spanish Primera Division league soccer game at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Basque Country, northern Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Levante UD's Borja Mayoral (unseen) celebrates with his teammates after he has just levelled the scores with SD Eibar in the last few seconds of their Spanish Primera Division league game at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Basque Country, northern Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich (L) scores against Levante UD's goalkeeper Oier Olazabal (2-R) during their Spanish Primera Division league game at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Basque Country, northern Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

SD Eibar's Brazilian forward Charles Dias (C) celebrates after he scored against Levante UD during their Spanish Primera Division league game at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Basque Country, northern Spain, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar and Levante on Sunday played to a 4-4 draw in a thrilling La Liga match held at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

As usual, Eibar kicked off the game in strong fashion, putting their opponent under suffocating pressure, while Levante weathered the early storm waiting for an opportunity for the counter-attack.