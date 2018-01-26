Athletic Bilbao's striker Aritz Aduriz (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring against SD Eibar, during their La Liga match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao's forward Inaki Williams (R) fights for the ball with SD Eibar's Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic (L), during their La Liga match against SD Eibar's, played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao's striker Aritz Aduriz in action during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match against SD Eibar's, played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao's striker Aritz Aduriz (R) fights for the ball with SD Eibar's defender Ruben Pena (L) during their La Liga match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

SD Eibar's striker Kike Garcia (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Athletic Bilbao, during their La Liga match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Club had to settle for a 1-1 draw here Friday against an Eibar side that was in firm control for most of the contest.

Eibar, with 29 points from 21 matches, move up to seventh place in La Liga, three behind Sevilla, who have a game in hand.