Real Madrid's Argentine's coach, Santiago Solari, reacts during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Real Madrid held at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Eibar's Sergi Enrich (2R) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Real Madrid held at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thiabut Courtois (L) fails to stop the goal scored by Eibar's Sergi Enrich (R) during the La Liga match between Eibar and Real Madrid held at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (R) and French forward Karim Benzema (L) are seen during the La Liga match between Eibar and Real Madrid held at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar thrashed visiting Real Madrid 3-0 on Sunday in La Liga action, the first loss for newly-appointed coach Santiago Solari.

This was the first official match for the Argentinian coach as permanent head of Real Madrid's first team, after four wins as interim manager had convinced the club to sign him through 2021 last week.