Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi (R) vies for the ball with Eibar's Sergi Enrich during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Eibar, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad's Willian Jose (in white) scores a goal against Eibar during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Eibar, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar's Marc Cardona celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Sociedad during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Eibar, Spain EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar came from behind here Friday to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the regional derby and claim their first points of the 2018-2019 La Liga season.

Both teams pressed in the opening minutes and Eibar - playing with the trademark intensity that was missing in their first two matches - looked the stronger side.