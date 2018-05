Frankfurt's head coach Niko Kovac celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic celebrates the winning goal during the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

Frankfurt's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (R) celebrates with the trophy after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Frankfurt's Alex Meier (C) celebrates with his team after winning the German DFB Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Eintracht Frankfurt upset Bayern Munich 3-1 Saturday in the German Cup final thanks to two goals by Croatian midfielder Ante Rebic and a last-minute goal by Bosnian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, all three times off counterattacks.

Bayern's only goal was scored by Polish striker Robert Lewandowski at the beginning of the second half.