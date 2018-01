Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (left) comes out to challenge Borussia Mönchengladbach's Denis Zakaria during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Jan. 26. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard prepares to strike the ball in a Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, Jan. 26. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin-Prince Boateng (left) tries to get past Lars Stindl of Borussia Mönchengladbach during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Jan. 26. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI.

Goals by Kevin-Prince Boateng and Luka Jovic gave Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-0 win here Friday over Borussia Mönchengladbach, lifting the hosts into second place in the Bundesliga.

Boateng's fourth goal since joining Frankfurt from Spain's Las Palmas came in the 43rd minute, set up by a cross from US international Timothy Chandler.