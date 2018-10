Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe (R) in action against Duesseldorf's Benito Raman (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Frankfurt, Germany, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic (top) in action against Duesseldorf's Marcin Kamniski (bottom) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Frankfurt, Germany, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the 7-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Frankfurt, Germany, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic (L) scores the 7-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Frankfurt, Germany, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic (R) celebrates with teammates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Frankfurt, Germany, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt continued its climb in the Bundesliga rankings and is now in European positions, after beating Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1 on Friday, in a game in which Serbian striker Luka Jovic scored 5 goals.

The spectacular performance of the 20-year-old Eintracht striker, who scored his eighth goal in the last four games, even overshadowed the surprising use of the video assistant referee (VAR) made by the referee in the match.