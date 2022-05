Eintracht Frankfurt's Kristijan Jakic (C) in action against Rangers' Ryan Kent during the UEFA Europa League final at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saves a penalty by Rangers' Aaron Ramsey during the Europa League final in Seville, Spain, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre (No. 19) scores the decisive penalty against Rangers in the Europa League final in Seville, Spain, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Rangers forward Joe Aribo (No. 17) celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt during the Europa League final in Seville, Spain, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate with the trophy after defeating Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 18 May 2022. EFE/Julio Munoz

Wednesday's Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers went to penalties and the German side prevailed to win their first European title in 42 years.

The teams were deadlocked 1-1 after playing more than 120 minutes in temperatures hovering around 31 C (88 F) at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.