FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the 2-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines, Barcelona will rely on Frenchman Antoine Griezmann to conquer El Sadar, the venue of Saturday’s LaLiga game against Osasuna.

Once more, Barcelona’s attempts to contract Neymar overshadowed its big 5-2 win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou.