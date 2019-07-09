Italy's Elia Viviani of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates his win as he crosses the finish line of 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, 09 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

The breakaway group in action during the 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, 09 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The pack of riders in action during the 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, 09 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The pack of riders in action by a field of sunflowers during the 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, 09 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO