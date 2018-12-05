Marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya poses for photographers after being presented with the male Athlete of the Year award on Dec. 4, 2018, at the International Association of Athletics Federations gala in Monaco. EFE-EPA/ Sebastien Nogier

Colombian jumper Caterine Ibarguen (l) poses with Monaco's Prince Albert II after being presented with the female Athlete of the Year award on Dec. 4, 2018, at the International Association of Athletics Federations gala in Monaco. EFE-EPA/ Sebastien Nogier

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, who set the world marathon record in Berlin, and Colombian jumper Caterine Ibarguen have been named the world Athletes of the Year at the International Association of Athletics Federations gala in Monaco, an event also attended by the constitutional monarchy's reigning Prince Albert II.

The Rising Star awards were presented to Swedish-American pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis and US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, and the President's Award was given to Switzerland's 91-year-old Andreas Brugger, a former shot-putter best known for his tenure as meeting director of Zurich's iconic Weltklasse - the annual, invitation-only, world-class track and field competition.