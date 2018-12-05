Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, who set the world marathon record in Berlin, and Colombian jumper Caterine Ibarguen have been named the world Athletes of the Year at the International Association of Athletics Federations gala in Monaco, an event also attended by the constitutional monarchy's reigning Prince Albert II.
The Rising Star awards were presented to Swedish-American pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis and US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, and the President's Award was given to Switzerland's 91-year-old Andreas Brugger, a former shot-putter best known for his tenure as meeting director of Zurich's iconic Weltklasse - the annual, invitation-only, world-class track and field competition.