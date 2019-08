Elkeson Shanghai SIPG controls the ball against Terry Antonis of Victory during the AFC Champions League Group F match between Melbourne Victory of Australia and Shanghai SIPG of China at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Shanghai's Elkeson in action during the AFC Champions League group H soccer match between Sydney FC and Shanghai SIPG in Sydney, Australia, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Brazil's Elkeson de Oliveira Cardoso will be the first soccer player without Chinese ancestry to play for China, local media reported Thursday.

Elkeson, who has been playing in the Chinese Super League since 2013, was called up by the team's Italian coach Marcelo Lippi to debut on Sep. 10 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Maldives.