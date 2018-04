Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny before the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny (R) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (C) vie for the ball during their English Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who sustained a serious ankle injury in a league game against West Ham United (4-1), will not play in the first-leg match of the UEFA Europa League semifinals against Atletico Madrid on Apr. 26, team manager Arsene Wenger said on Sunday.

Elneny, a 25-year-old Egyptian international and key player in Wenger's game plan, was stretchered off in tears shortly before halftime.