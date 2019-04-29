More than 22 years after its Feb. 19, 1997, win over Real Madrid, Adrian Embarba, on a penalty kick, took Rayo Vallencano to another victory over the capital squad on Sunday, garnering three vital ranking points, although his team is still below the relegation level just three weeks before the end of Spain's La Liga season, an interval during which Real has nothing on the line and looks all but certain to wind up in third place.

In the run-up to the match, Rayo coach Paco Jemez warned that Real was better than his team on all fronts except one: "the need" to win. Specifically for that reason, Rayo took the pitch with something of an advantage and right from the start played a very high-energy game, dominating the rhythm of the match.