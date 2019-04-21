Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (C) has the ball ripped from his possession by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (C) during the final seconds of the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (Top) and guard Caris LeVert (Bottom) fall on the court as they try for a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) passes the ball around Brooklyn Nets guard Treveon Graham (R) during the second half of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) tries to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (R) in the first half during game four of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Cameroonian power forward Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia Sixers as the star of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoffs of the Eastern Conference on Saturday, leading his team to win 108-112 away at the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid did it all at the Barclays Center, where he contributed a 31-points double-double with 16 rebounds, gave the key assist that allowed his teammate power forward Mike Scott to score the triple that put the Sixers ahead on the scoreboard with 18 seconds to go and provoked a heated brawl that ended with the ejections of Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley.