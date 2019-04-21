Cameroonian power forward Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia Sixers as the star of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoffs of the Eastern Conference on Saturday, leading his team to win 108-112 away at the Brooklyn Nets.
Embiid did it all at the Barclays Center, where he contributed a 31-points double-double with 16 rebounds, gave the key assist that allowed his teammate power forward Mike Scott to score the triple that put the Sixers ahead on the scoreboard with 18 seconds to go and provoked a heated brawl that ended with the ejections of Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley.