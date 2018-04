Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (C) of Canada fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) during the fourth period of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid played with a protective mask in his playoff debut to score 23 points and help the Philadelphia 76ers beat Miami Heat 108-128 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday in a first-round NBA playoff match of the Eastern Conference.

The win allowed the Sixers to seize the home court advantage (2-1) in the best of seven series, with the next game scheduled for Sunday at the same court in Miami.