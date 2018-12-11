The Liga player Quito Anderson Julio vies for the ball with Nicolas Benedetti from Deportivo Cali Aug. 22, 2018 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito (Ecuador). EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

Defending champion Emelec and Liga de Quito will square off this week in the first leg of the Ecuadorian league final.

The clubs will play on Wednesday, with Liga entering the series as the all-time leader in championships.