Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike talks during a press conference held to present him as new player of UD Las Palmas, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

Las Palmas' new Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of UD Las Palmas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike on Friday discussed his status during his presentation as a new player at the La Liga team Las Palmas.

30-year-old Emenike joined the Spanish side during the winter transfer window on a loan until the end of the season from Greek Olympiacos after being sidelined for three months due to injury.