Paris Saint Germain's head coach Unai Emery during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Unai Emery announced Friday he would be leaving soccer team Paris Saint-Germain in June when his contract expires.

The Spanish head coach announced to press he had told the other players following a meeting with the club's sporting director Antero Henrique.