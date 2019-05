Arsenal manager Unai Emery (C facing) talks to his players during a training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (2R) during a training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (C) during a training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during a press conference at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joosep Martinson / UEFA

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery said Tuesday that he wants to make the English side one of the top 10 clubs worldwide.

The Spaniard was asked about the legacy for the London side of his predecessor Arsene Wenger, during a press conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea at Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.