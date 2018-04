Paris Saint Germain's head coach Unai Emery attends a press conference at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, France, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish coach Unai Emery on Thursday dismissed speculation linking him with a move from the Ligue 1 club, saying he was focused on ending the season with his current team.

Several media outlets had reported Emery held negotiations with Real Sociedad with a view toward changing head-coaching duties next season.