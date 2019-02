Cardiff City head coach Neil Warnock (R) speaks with journalists on Feb. 16, 2019, at a memorial service in Progreso, Argentina, for soccer player Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019 in the English Channel. EPA-EFE/Javier Escobar

The mayor of Progreso, Argentin, Julio Muller (c), attends a memorial service on Feb. 16, 2019, for Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019 in the English Channel. EPA-EFE/Javier Escobar

People attend a memorial service on Feb. 16, 2019, in Progreso, Argentina, for Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019 in the English Channel. EPA-EFE/Javier Escobar

Family and friends of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash last month in the English Channel, paid their final respects at a memorial service Saturday in his hometown of Progreso, Argentina.

"It's too tough what we're dealing with. This is a town that's in bad shape. From this day forward, Emi will be with us every day," Progreso's mayor, Julio Muller, said.