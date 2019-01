Andy Murray of Britain kisses the championship trophy following his win over Milos Raonic of Canada in the men's singles final of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, Jul. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Andy Murray of Great Britain walks off the court after losing his second round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND

Andy Murray of Britain speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

British tennis player Andy Murray said on Friday that he plans to retire after this year’s Wimbledon championships, as the former world number one continues to be plagued by injuries.

Murray, who has been struggling to recover from hip surgery a year ago, was in tears at a press conference in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.