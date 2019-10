Britain's Andy Murray in action during the final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the European Open tennis tournament, in Antwerp, Belgium, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Britain's Andy Murray burst into tears after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the European Open final and claiming his first singles title since undergoing hip surgery in January.

"It means a lot. The past few years have been extremely difficult. Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the past couple of years," the 32-year-old Murray said.