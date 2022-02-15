Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva returned to the rink at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday where she topped the standings in the Women’s Short Program although ended her outing in tears amid an ongoing doping controversy.
Kamila Valieva of Russia reacts before the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee in action during the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Kamila Valieva of Russia performs in the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Kamila Valieva of Russia reacts before the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
