Kamila Valieva of Russia reacts before the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kamila Valieva of Russian Olympic Committee in action during the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Kamila Valieva of Russia performs in the Women's Short Program of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 15 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG