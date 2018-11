Udinese players show their dejection after the Italian Serie A match between Empoli FC and Udinese Calcio in Empoli, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi

Empoli forward Francesco Caputo (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Italian Serie A match between Empoli FC and Udinese Calcio in Empoli, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi

Empoli forward Miha Zajc (R) celebrates with teammates Francesco Caputo (C) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (L) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A match between Empoli FC and Udinese Calcio in Empoli, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi

Empoli on Sunday prevailed 2-1 over visiting Udinese, earning its second Serie A victory this season in its first match under new coach Giuseppe Iachini.

Attacking midfielder Miha Zajc opened the scoring for Empoli four minutes before first half stoppage time, and six minutes after the break, striker Francesco Caputo doubled the hosts' lead.