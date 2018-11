Rafael Toloi (L) of Atalanta in action against Francesco Caputo (R) of Empoli during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Atalanta in Empoli, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIANNI NUCCI

Matias Silvestre (bottom) of Empoli celebrates with his teammate Ismael Bennacer (up) after scoring the 3-2 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Atalanta Bergamo in Empoli, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIANNI NUCCI

Andrea Masiello (2-L) of Atalanta causes an own goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Atalanta in Empoli, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIANNI NUCCI

Empoli fans celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Atalanta Bergamo in Empoli, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIANNI NUCCI