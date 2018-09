Sweden's rider Yvonne Ekelund aboard Hedonizt, rides through the crew point refreshment area during the Endurance competition of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 near the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Guatemala rider Fernando Paiz Larrave cools off his horse Syrocco Rabia while passing through the crew point refreshment area during the Endurance competition of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 near the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US rider Kelsey Russell on Fireman Gold rides through the crew point refreshment area during the Endurance competition of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 near the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Great Britain rider Nicola Thorne aboard Grand Ku, pause to cool off in the crew point refreshment area during the Endurance competition of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 near the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The organizer of the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, on Wednesday decided to cancel the endurance competition due to "a potentially dangerously high combination of heat and humidity" after riders had already completed three of the four laps of the course.

The race was at the time led by Jaume Punti Dachs and Alex Luque Moral from Spain, along with Jean Philippe Frances from France.