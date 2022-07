England players and supporters celebrate after their victory over Sweden in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius (foreground) in action against England's Millie Bright during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

England's Lucy Bronze (R) and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo vie for the ball during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Sweden's Caroline Seger (R) battles England's Alessia Russo during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

England's Beth Mead (R) beats Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on 26 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

Tournament hosts England thrashed Sweden 4-0 Tuesday to secure their place in the July 31 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Lionesses, who have reached the final on two previous occasions but never hoisted the trophy, will face the winner of Wednesday's clash between eight-time champions Germany and first-time semifinalists France.