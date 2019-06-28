England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (R) pokes the ball away from Norway's Isabell Herlovsen during a Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Le Havre, France, on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/ Srdjan Suki

England's Jill Scott (L) and Amalie Vevle Eikeland of Norway vie for the ball during a Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Le Havre, France, on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

England's Ellen White celebrates after scoring a goal against Norway during a Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Le Havre, France, on Thursday, June 27. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

England defeated Norway 3-0 here Thursday to claim a berth in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup for the second time.

With five wins in as many matches, Phil Neville's squad have yet to show any weaknesses in the tournament.