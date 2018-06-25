Players go through their warm-up routine during an England team training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A smiling England head coach got down to business with his squad on Monday leading a training session at the team's FIFA World Cup headquarters just outside St. Petersburg having secured qualification into the knockout stages of the competition with a trouble-free 6-1 win over Panama.

Gareth Southgate, who did not conceal his evident good humor _ despite having been previously critical of his team's performance during some parts of the match _ even joined in with warm-up sprints and leg muscle exercises, as seen in images taken by an epa correspondent at the ground.