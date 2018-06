England's self-styled Barmy Army of fans invaded the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, where they promptly hoisted national flags on the local bars and sat down for a beer with some Belgians ahead of the last matches in Group G Thursday.

England and Belgium were vying for top spot in the group, although pundits have pointed out that whoever finishes first in the table may find a more difficult path towards the final, with teams like Brazil standing in the way.