England's Harry Maguire (L) and Harry Kane react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match between Belgium and England in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England captain Harry Kane said on Saturday that his team could have done better, following their loss to Belgium 2-0 in the third-place playoff in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane, who lead the scoring for England with six goals, also said he regretted not having scored since the round of 16 against Colombia.