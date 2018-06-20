Harry Kane (C) of England celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG EDITORIAL USE ONLY

England captain Harry Kane, whose brace of goals enabled the team to edge past a gritty Tunisia in its opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, said scoring the winner at such a high level was a dream come true, according to an interview shared by the English Football Association Wednesday.

The Three Lions skipper caught up with the team's in-house media service during a recovery ice bath at their training base just outside of St. Petersburg on Tuesday and gave his personal and professional critique of England's 2-1 win over Tunisia in Kazan the night before.