England captain Harry Kane, whose brace of goals enabled the team to edge past a gritty Tunisia in its opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, said scoring the winner at such a high level was a dream come true, according to an interview shared by the English Football Association Wednesday.
The Three Lions skipper caught up with the team's in-house media service during a recovery ice bath at their training base just outside of St. Petersburg on Tuesday and gave his personal and professional critique of England's 2-1 win over Tunisia in Kazan the night before.