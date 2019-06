Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic (L) and team members look at the penalty shootout during the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against England at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Clad in yelllow) celebrates after the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against Switzerland at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) kicks a penalty against Switzerland goalie Yann Sommer during their UEFA Nations League third place soccer match at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

England head coach Gareth Southgate (2-R) celebrates with players Harry Maguire (R) and Declan Rice (2-L) after the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against Switzerland at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against Switzerland at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Switzerland forward Josip Drmic misses his penalty shot during the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against England at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during the UEFA Nations League third place soccer match against Switzerland at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

England's soccer national team claimed the third spot in the 2018/2019 UEFA Nations League after a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Switzerland, as the two sides played to a scoreless deadlock in both regular and extra times.

The shootout at the 12-yard mark was needed to determine the winner, with both teams scoring on their first five shots, and then England Eric Dier successfully delivering on the sixth while Switzerland's Josip Drmic squandered the follow-up shot.