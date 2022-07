Beth Mead (center) of England celebrates with teammate Millie Bright after a Group A match of the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 between England and Norway in Brighton, Britain, 11 July 2022. England won 8-0. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Host England trounced Norway 8-0 in Women's Euro 2022 Group A action on Monday, earning the most lopsided victory in the history of that regional soccer tournament and booking their spot in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Austria bounced back from a 1-0 loss in their opening match against the Three Lionesses to defeat Northern Ireland 2-0.