England manager Gareth Southgate (R) with player Jesse Lingard after his substitution during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

England coach Gareth Southgate said that despite his squad's impressive score in their 6-1 victory over Panama on Sunday, he still felt they had played better in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Tunisia, which they won 2-1.

Southgate explained that he liked the challenge of the first Group G match, which the Three Lions won thanks to the last-minute efforts of Harry Kane, and was not particularly happy about his side's level of play in the far easier victory against Panama.